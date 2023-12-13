Khyber Welfare Vision

The recent announcement of the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme by the caretaker Chief Minister, retired Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, marks a significant and positive step towards addressing financial challenges and creating job opportunities in the province. This initiative is not just a short-term solution but combines immediate measures with long-term proposals for the incoming elected government, demonstrating a commitment to prioritising the welfare of the people.

The comprehensive nature of the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme is evident in its dual focus on improving law and order and enhancing the financial situation in the province. This holistic approach recognizes the interconnectedness of security and economic stability, laying the groundwork for sustainable development. By emphasising both short-term and long-term measures, the program aims to provide a roadmap for the future government to continue public welfare initiatives, ensuring a lasting impact.

One of the key highlights of the program is its forward-looking approach, particularly in the realm of Information Technology (IT). The emphasis on IT courses tailored to international market demands signifies a commitment to preparing the youth for global employment opportunities. The goal of sending up to 0.5 million youth abroad for employment in the coming year is not only ambitious but reflects a proactive strategy to tap into the international job market.

Furthermore, the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme extends its vision beyond just economic aspects. Initiatives like the de-worming program for school-age children and the reconstitution of the Road Transport Board showcase a commitment to health and infrastructure development. These decisions indicate a holistic understanding of the diverse needs of the population, ensuring that the program contributes to overall societal well-being.

However, the recognition of the complexity of certain issues is also evident in the decision to postpone the inclusion of Malakand Levies in the police force. The caretaker government acknowledges the multifaceted nature of this matter, involving legal, political, and financial complexities. This postponement demonstrates a prudent approach, allowing the elected government to address the intricacies and make informed decisions.

The Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme stands out as a visionary and positive step towards overcoming financial challenges and creating job opportunities in the province. Its emphasis on a comprehensive strategy, including law and order, economic stability, and forward-looking initiatives, reflects a commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.