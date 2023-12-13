KP CM directs resulted-oriented steps to control air pollution

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to take resulted-oriented steps in order to control the air pollution in the province, specially in Pe­shawar, and made it clear that we should not to be content only with temporary arrangements for the purpose but there is dire need to have all time solution to this issue.

He directed to come up with an appropriate and realistic way for­ward to effectively resolve the is­sues regarding emissions from ve­hicles, factories and other sources causing air and environmental pollution. He also directed to en­sure cleanliness on regular basis throughout the city.

“Officials of PDA, WSSP, Trans­port and Environment should make regular field visits and as­sess the overall activities regard­ing cleanliness, solid waste man­agement and vehicles emission control”, he directed and said that, he will personally pay sur­prise visits to the sites in order to take stock of the ground re­alities to this effect. He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials responsible for poor performance.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while chairing a meet­ing regarding air/environmental pollution in the province. Addi­tional Chief Secretary Syed Imti­az Hussain Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned depart­ments and other relevant author­ities attended the meeting.

The participants made thread­bare discussion on the air quality reports of Peshawar, major sourc­es causing air pollution, proposed measures regarding improve­ment of air quality and other re­lated matters. The progress re­port of Environmental Protection Agency was also presented in the meeting. Briefing about the over­all sources of pollution in Pesha­war, it was informed that analysis showed that emissions from the transport sector made up 58.5% of overall pollution whereas, oth­er contributors included roadside dust with 17.7%, domestic burn­ing 11.7%, Industry 6.6%, waste burning 4.10% and commercial burning 1.4%. The authorities told that, detailed appraisal/per­formance assessment of vehicle emission control have been car­ried out and shared with trans­port department adding that action was also under process ac­cordingly.

They further informed that work is also in progress on conversion of traditional brick kilns into zig­zag technology; so far two model zigzag brick kiln have been con­structed.

A scheme for this purpose was reflected in the ADP of current fiscal year, under the first phase, a total of ten brick kilns would be converted to zigzag technolo­gy. TEVTA has also been asked to start special training classes for the specific sector of brick kiln for the purpose.

It was informed in the meeting that, so far, 256 brick kilns have been monitored, out of which 224 were issued EPOs and 32 were blown out through fire brigade with the help of district admin­istration. Similarly, a total of 39 steel mills have been monitored and EPO issued. With regard to the hospital waste management, a total of 69 hospitals were moni­tored and orders issued for proper incineration of the hospital waste. Besides the Hospital Waste Man­agement Rules 2023 were being finalised and will be placed short­ly before the provincial cabinet for approval.

The authorities maintained that monitoring of marbles factories located at Warsak Road was be­ing regularly carried out. A total of 126 units have been sealed and power supply disconnected in the last month.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that it is utmost necessary to control the air pollution at the current level as we cannot afford any negligence in this regard. He regretted that it is not enough to suppress the dust for some time by sprinkling water, but it is nec­essary to ensure its complete elimination adding that latest ma­chinery available within the de­partment should be utilised for this purpose.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that along with other measures for environmental protection, a strong and an effective awareness campaign against pollution is also necessary. Each and every one has to play their part to protect the air from pollution, he concluded.