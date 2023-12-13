KP CS denounces terrorism incidents in DIK

PESHAWAR - Chief Secre­tary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Na­deem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday strongly denouncing the terror­ists’ attacks in Dera Ismail Khan said the fact could not be denied that our province was playing a frontline role in the war against terrorism.

In a statement, he said that de­spite the situation, the province was ready to face the challenges of terrorism.

CS condemned the terrorism incidents in Dera Ismail Khan in strong words and said such cow­ardice acts could not deter the re­solve of our valiant forces.