KP govt provides mobile hospitals facility in remote merged areas

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment has introduced a mobile hos­pital initiative to address the crit­ical lack of healthcare services in remote areas of the merged dis­tricts.

Ten vehicles have been allocat­ed to health department officials in these regions to function as mobile hospitals, catering to are­as where essential health servic­es are currently unavailable. This move aims to facilitate minor op­erations, laboratory examinations, X-rays, dental treatments, and ma­ternity care.

Initially donated by the German Development Bank KFW under the Mobile Hospital Centralized Program for Tribal Areas back in 2013, these vehicles remained non-operational due to necessary repairs. However, efforts have been made to repair and deploy seventeen additional vehicles to enhance health services in these districts.

At a ceremony held at the Civ­il Secretariat Peshawar, key offi­cials including Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa’s Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Indus­tries Commerce and Technical Ed­ucation, Dr Aamer Abdullah, Care­taker Chief Minister’s Advisor on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar, Health Sec­retary Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Special Secretary Health Habibul­lah, District Health Officers of the merged districts, and other rele­vant officials were present.

During the ceremony, the care­taker minister, CM advisor, and health secretary handed over the keys of the allocated vehicles to the District Health Officers of the merged districts.

Dr. Aamer Abdullah emphasized that these vehicles, previously idle national assets, are now dedicated to serving the communities in the merged districts, addressing the deficiency of health facilities.

Dr. Riaz Anwar highlighted that these vehicles are equipped with essential facilities required for ba­sic health services in rural areas, functioning as mobile hospitals for the local population. He also mentioned plans to expand this in­itiative by providing more vehicles in subsequent phases.

Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir assured the provi­sion of essential medicines, fuel, and necessary equipment to en­sure the success of this Mobile Hospital initiative. The govern­ment aims to extend healthcare benefits to the underserved com­munities in these areas.

The government remains com­mitted to improving facilities in the merged districts, aiming to bridge the gap between available healthcare services in these areas compared to other regions.