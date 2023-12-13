KP govt provides mobile hospitals facility in remote merged areas

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a mobile hospital initiative to address the critical lack of healthcare services in remote areas of the merged districts.
Ten vehicles have been allocated to health department officials in these regions to function as mobile hospitals, catering to areas where essential health services are currently unavailable. This move aims to facilitate minor operations, laboratory examinations, X-rays, dental treatments, and maternity care.
Initially donated by the German Development Bank KFW under the Mobile Hospital Centralized Program for Tribal Areas back in 2013, these vehicles remained non-operational due to necessary repairs. However, efforts have been made to repair and deploy seventeen additional vehicles to enhance health services in these districts.
At a ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, key officials including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah, Caretaker Chief Minister’s Advisor on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar, Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Special Secretary Health Habibullah, District Health Officers of the merged districts, and other relevant officials were present.
During the ceremony, the caretaker minister, CM advisor, and health secretary handed over the keys of the allocated vehicles to the District Health Officers of the merged districts.
Dr. Aamer Abdullah emphasized that these vehicles, previously idle national assets, are now dedicated to serving the communities in the merged districts, addressing the deficiency of health facilities.
Dr. Riaz Anwar highlighted that these vehicles are equipped with essential facilities required for basic health services in rural areas, functioning as mobile hospitals for the local population. He also mentioned plans to expand this initiative by providing more vehicles in subsequent phases.
Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir assured the provision of essential medicines, fuel, and necessary equipment to ensure the success of this Mobile Hospital initiative. The government aims to extend healthcare benefits to the underserved communities in these areas.
The government remains committed to improving facilities in the merged districts, aiming to bridge the gap between available healthcare services in these areas compared to other regions.