LDA removes encroachments, seals several illegal properties

LAHORE - On directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muham­mad Ali Randhawa, TEPA and Town Planning Wing LDA on Tuesday conducted a joint op­eration in the vicinity of Abdul Haq Road and Johar Town in which several properties were sealed, and encroachments were removed. In a 3-hour long operation, encroachments were removed from various commercial properties around Abdul Haq Road, Johor Town G One Market. Joint teams sealed seven properties for encroach­ing over parking space on the Abdul Haq Road. Encroach­ments were removed from sev­eral shops established along Abdul Haq Road, Johar Town. Stairs built in the basement of Fazal Din Pharmacy were demolished and sealed. Cure Pharmacy, the stairs built in the basement were removed, and property was sealed. The store and office built in the parking area in the basement of Meditron were sealed. Forks and Knife was sealed for en­croachments in the setback parking area. Encroachments made in the parking area and basement of the famous brand were also removed. En­croachments constructed in the closed basement of Euro Store were removed, cleared the parking area, and sealed the office. Director Parking and Enforcement TEPA, Direc­tor Private Housing Scheme Department, Deputy Director PHS, Deputy Director Town Planning, Enforcement Wing and officers of TEPA, police and heavy machinery partici­pated in the operation.