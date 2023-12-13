Minister urges collaborative investment in robust health systems on UHC Day

KARACHI-Caretaker Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah underscored the necessity of investing in the health sector, urging all stakeholders to collaborate and commit to prioritising

investments for the establishment of robust and resilient health systems.

In his address on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, observed annually on December 12, he emphasised the imperative components required to fortify health systems: equity, trust, conducive environments, financial investments, and accountability.

Highlighting the persistent issues plaguing the health system, he pointed out the lack of accountability, inadequate management of health resources, and imbalanced decision-making powers in healthcare. Stressing the importance of ensuring every individual’s right to health, he urged political leaders to make judicious economic, financial, and social choices.

He stressed that a steadfast political commitment from both national and provincial governments, alongside partner organisations, is pivotal in overcoming the existing barriers.

Moreover, he advocated for reinforcing preventive, promotional, and rehabilitative healthcare by placing significant emphasis on Primary Health Care (PHC). He emphasised that no country has succeeded in enhancing its vital health indicators without bolstering its PHC services.