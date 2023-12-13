Naqvi visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit­ed the Punjab Institute of Cardiol­ogy (PIC) here on Tuesday and as­sessed the ongoing construction activities.

He reviewed the quality of work in the emergency block, which is currently under completion. He directed the authorities to finish the emergency block upgrade pro­ject by the end of December and instructed the upgrade of the Pun­jab Institute of Cardiology’s OPD. He stated that the PIC OPD up­grade project would commence next week.

Present at the visit were provin­cial ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Communica­tion and Works, Secretary Health, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore Divi­sion, and other relevant officials.

Talking to the media persons, the CM mentioned that the PIC’s design, developed through consul­tation, is scheduled for completion by December 30. Addressing the shortage of beds, he announced the addition of 108 more beds post-upgrade. To alleviate pa­tient waiting times for tests, sat­ellite clinics have been initiated in Kot Khawaja Saeed and Shahdara, with consideration for a clinic at Mian Munshi Hospital.

The Chief Minister highlight­ed that the renovation of the OPD would commence next week. He commended the dedicated team working tirelessly on the ongo­ing hospital upgrades, including the progress on PIC Third Floor, Ground Floor, and Irfan Block. Ad­ditionally, heart clinics are under development in Sahiwal, and work on the incomplete Heart Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan is underway. The focus on cardiology facilities extends to Multan and Sialkot as well.

Clarifying his earlier statement, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi em­phasised that his remarks were not exclusive to doctors but ap­plied to all departments. He urged everyone, including himself, to ful­fil their duty hours. He acknowl­edged the dedication of many doctors working beyond their scheduled hours and encouraged protesting doctors to channel their passion positively. Referring to a Lahore High Court order, he reminded that doctors cannot le­gally protest.

Slaughter of useful female ani­mals banned in Punjab

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi has directed the livestock department to impose a ban on slaughtering beneficial fe­male animals across all districts of the province.

The meeting chaired by CM Naq­vi here on Tuesday, decided to im­pose an emergency to increase livestock production and further decided to constitute a committee comprising the livestock minister, ACS, secretary livestock, finance secretary, president All Pakistan Meat Exporters Association, and commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

The committee will devise a plan for increasing livestock produc­tion, exports and fixing/non-fix­ing rates. CM Naqvi emphasised the need for a concise and com­prehensive plan for immediate im­plementation, rather than lengthy presentations.