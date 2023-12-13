Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Naval Chief visits headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi

Web Desk
5:04 PM | December 13, 2023
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited the headquarters of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, he was presented Guard of Honour.

The Admiral was briefed on Maritime Security Operations carried out by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to uphold regulations and rule-based order at sea and safeguard the maritime interests of Pakistan.

The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction over the law enforcement functions being undertaken by PMSA and commended the collective efforts of all in fulfilling the National and International obligations in the maritime domain.

