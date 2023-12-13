OGDCL announces production revival at KPD Field

ISLAMABAD-The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced the revival of production at the Kunnar Pasakhi Deep (KPD) Field in a significant stride towards strengthening Pakistan’s energy landscape. This achievement is a testament to OGDCL’s commitment to addressing the decline in gas production and contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development.

As part of its production optimization drive, OGDCL has implemented operational modifications and in-house compression arrangements, leading to the successful re-injection of gas from six low-pressure wells at the KPD Field. This initiative has resulted in an impressive enhancement of 16 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas, 150 Barrels Per Day (BPD) of Condensate, and 18 Metric Tons per Day (MTD) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). Effective from December 11, 2023, the injected gas is seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, contributing to the national gas supply infrastructure.

The KPD Field, situated approximately 25 km from Hyderabad in the Sindh province, is a vital asset in OGDCL’s portfolio. Currently, the field is producing 1600 BPD of condensate, 107 MMSCFD of gas, and 195 MTD of LPG. Equipped with two trains of Amine Sweetening and Glycol Dehydration units, LPG extraction facilities, and allied utilities, the field is playing a pivotal role in meeting the country’s energy demands.

OGDCL’s proactive approach to enhancing oil and gas production through a fast-track strategy underscores its dedication to national energy security. The company’s relentless efforts align with its mission to foster sustainable development and prosperity for Pakistan.