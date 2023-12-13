Pakistan seeks stronger ties with China: Ambassador Hashmi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s desire for stronger ties with China reflects the mutual bene­fits and shared interests that ex­ist between the two nations.

This strategic partnership en­compasses various areas such as economic cooperation, infra­structure development, renewa­ble energy, and cultural exchang­es, said Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi.

In an exclusive interview with CEN, Hashmi elaborated on the flourishing China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), empha­sising the need for enhanced in­dustrial cooperation, trade, and investment between the two na­tions.

The ambassador identified the key areas of focus, including agriculture, information tech­nology, livelihood, and green development, aligning with the priorities outlined during Chi­nese Vice Premier He Lifeng’s recent visit to Pakistan from July 30 to August 1, 2023.

“We need to quickly improve our productive capacity because the Phase-1 of CPEC was pri­marily to develop infrastructure and energy. In terms of the next phase of CPEC, it is the establish­ment of five corridors, the corri­dor of growth, innovation, green development, livelihoods, and inclusiveness. These are all are­as which are in alignment with our priorities,” he stated.

Talking with CEN Khalil Hash­mi said that the recent trade protocols signed between China and Pakistan opened up around $30 billion market for Pakistan, covering items such as heated beef, dried chilli, Pakistani dairy products, and animal skins.

The ambassador commended China’s efforts for creating & en­abling conditions for trade, in­cluding regulatory adjustments and the provision of dedicated officers in the Chinese embas­sy to assist Pakistani exporters.

“We spent a lot of effort organ­izing a very successful agricul­ture exhibition in Pakistan, in which many Chinese and Paki­stani companies and individuals participated. B2B exchanges are another tool to promote bilater­al trade,” Hashmi mentioned.

Addressing Pakistan’s com­mitment to green and sustaina­ble development, the ambassa­dor outlined the nation’s efforts in the renewable energy sector.

He highlighted projects such as hydroelectric power gener­ation and collaborations with China to expand solar energy capacity.

The envoy stressed the impor­tance of international support and financing to achieve these ambitious goals.

As for RMB settlement in Chi­na-Pakistan trade and how to strengthen cooperation in bank­ing and financial industries be­tween the two countries, he said the currency swap that Pakistan has with China is very positive for trade settlement.

“We are looking to enhanc­ing trade cooperation in RMB in the future. Other than that, in terms of enhancing financial banking relationships, the key is to have more cooperation.

Our banks are present in Chi­na and Chinese banks are pres­ent in Pakistan. We are work­ing on digital banking payments and also other online means to promote financial cooperation between our two countries, al­lowing companies and individu­als to do their transactions on­line securely and productively,” he added.