Pakistan thrash Afghanistan to reach U19 Asia Cup 2023 semifinals

DUBAI - Pakistan on Tuesday qualified for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 semifinals with an 83-run thrashing of Afghanistan in their group stage fixture at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Pakistan, who are unbeaten in the U19 Asia Cup 2023, put on a daunting total of 303 in 48 overs courtesy of Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan and Riaz Ullah’s fifties. Opening batter Shahzaib Khan top-scored with 79 from 95 balls with nine boundaries and a six to his name. His opening part Shamyl Hussain struck seven fours and five maximums on his way to a 54-ball 75.

Riaz Ullah chipped in with his 73 off 69 deliveries. His knock included five boundaries and two sixes. Azan Awais was the next-best run-getter for Pakistan with a 19-ball 20 while the rest made modest contributions. Faridoon Dawoodzai and Bashir Ahmad led the bowling charge for Afghanistan with three wickets each while Khalel Ahmad and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil bagged two wickets each.

In response, Afghanistan put on a hapless batting performance as the side were dismissed for 220 in 48.4 overs. Wicketkeeper Numan Shah waged a lone battle for Pakistan against a ruthless Pakistan bowling attack as he struck a gritty half-century. He top-scored for his side with 54 from 78 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Wafiullah Tarakhil chipped in with his 34-ball 32.

Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan at the back of his figures of 3/19 in seven overs. Tayyab Arif also dismissed three Afghanistan batters as well. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan started the U19 Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Nepal. They beat arch-rivals India by the same margin as well in their following game.