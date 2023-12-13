Pakistan women cricketers soar in ICC rankings after historic win in New Zealand

The Pakistan women cricket team and cricketers are making waves in the ICC Women’s rankings following a historic triumph against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, with spinner Sadia Iqbal climbing to the fourth spot in the T20I Bowlers Rankings.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, a pivotal force in Pakistan's success against the White Ferns, earned the fourth spot in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. Having played 28 T20Is and claimed 29 wickets, Sadia's remarkable best figures of three wickets for 19 runs against Bangladesh in 2019 contributed to her ascent. Recognizing her consistent performance, Sadia was shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November, and in ODIs, she climbed six places to reach number 34.

Fellow left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu also secured a spot among the top 10 bowlers in the ICC Women’s T20 rankings, holding the eighth position with 53 wickets in 51 T20Is. In ODIs, Nashra climbed two places to 13th. Additionally, captain Nida Dar is ranked fifth among all-rounders in ICC Women’s T20I rankings, also holding the 18th spot in bowling.

In the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, Sidra Amin's century against New Zealand propelled her three places up to the 21st position. Sidra is also leading the batting charts of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, amassing 852 runs from 16 matches at an impressive average of 65.53, with three centuries and four half-centuries in championship matches.

Expressing her joy, Sadia Iqbal stated, “Reaching number four in the ICC T20I bowlers rankings is a significant milestone in my career. I owe this achievement to the collective efforts of the team and the unconditional support from fans. I am also grateful to the coaching staff who have played a crucial role in my journey, and I am looking forward to bringing more success for my country in the future.”

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, expressed immense pride in the progress of the women cricketers, emphasizing their commitment and hard work. Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick underscored the significance of achieving rankings in the ICC Women's Rankings, reflecting the growing competitiveness of women's cricket in Pakistan and the progress being made in promoting and developing the sport.