Pakistani forces capable of destroying enemy: CM Baqar  

KARACHI-The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar while strongly condemning a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, has said that the Pakistani forces are capable of destroying enemy.

According to a CM House spokesperson here on Tuesday, the CM had expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of soldiers in the terrorist attack. He also expressed his condolences to the martyrs and their families. While praying for the speedy recovery of injured persons, he said that the nation was united to eradicate terrorism from the motherland.

He further said that Pakistani forces were the protectors of the country’s borders and trying to provide complete security to the people.

Eradication of terrorism was essential for the prosperity and development of country, he said, adding that 27 terrorists were sent to hell with the successful action of the forces in DI Khan. He said that Pakistani forces had full capacity to destroy the evil intentions of the enemy.