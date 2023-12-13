Part of Shpola Stupa falls down during restoration in Landi Kotal

KHYBER-A part of Shpola Stupa, a sacred site for the Budmat followers fell down when construction works was in progress here at Zayarai area of subdivision Landi Kotal district Khyber on Tuesday. An official of the local administration said that workers were busy in the preservation process when some part of the outer layer of the Stupa slided down; however, no causality was reported. Immediately after an incident, a party of local police rushed to the site and collected evidence for routine documentation. In 2020, the Directorate of Archeology and Museum, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started the archeological restoration of the Stupa. The monument is located about 25 kilometers to the north-west from Jamrud is on a high rocky ledge and a reminder of Khushan rule in the region. According to some archaeologists this Stupa belongs to the early stages of Buddhism in this region, considered a gateway to the Indus delta. The actual structure of the Stupa was built of limestone blocks with intervening smaller stones and its inner core is filled with rough rubble. The outer layers seem to have a finishing of a coating of stucco which at places is more than an inch in thickness.