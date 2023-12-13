Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 13, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“I swear to the Lord, I still can’t see, why
Democracy means everybody but me.”
–Langston Hughes

The Harlem Renaissance, a flourishing cultural and intellectual movement during the 1920s in Harlem, New York City, remains a pivotal epoch in American history. Celebrating African American heritage, it sparked an artistic explosion in literature, music, art, and social commentary. Visionaries like Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, and Duke Ellington crafted an unparalleled legacy, offering vibrant narratives that challenged racial stereotypes and explored the Black experience. This renaissance empowered voices, fostering a sense of pride and identity. Its impact resonates today, shaping modern culture and serving as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and profound contributions of African Americans to the cultural tapestry of America.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023