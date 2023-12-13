PBC, SCBA reject Indian SC verdict on IIOJK status

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have strongly condemned the Indian Supreme Court ruling to uphold 2019 revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and expressed that it hold no legal significance. In this regard, the PBC and SCBA in separate statements, issued on Tuesday, condemned the Indian Supreme Court judgment.
PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Pasha and members of the Council accused India for using the pretext of domestic legislation and judicial verdicts to abdicate its international obligations and expressed that to uphold the shameful act of Indian government of August 5, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, which has had far-reaching implications, not only for the people of the region but also for the broader principles of democracy, self-determination, and international law.
They expressed that the Pakistan does not acknowledge the supremacy of Indian constitution over Jammu and Kashmir considering it an internationally recognized disputed territory and said that any process subservient to the Indian constitution carries no legal significance. They said the underscored judgment would not distract the international community from the ongoing violations held in Kashmir.
They reiterated the legal fraternity of Pakistan unwavering support and stand in solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and their ongoing struggle for their right of self-determination and freedom & expressed that the occupation of Jammu & Kashmir is still one of the longest-standing and unresolved issue in the world, characterized by human rights abuses, violence, and is a consistent denial of the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.They announced complete strike from all the courts throughout the country tomorrow as a mark of protest against decision of Indian Supreme Court for upholding 2019 revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. SCBA’s President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran and the 26th Executive Committee jointly expressed their unequivocal rejection and condemnation of the recent judgment by the Indian Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of the Article 370 and declaring Indian Occupied Kashmir as an integral part of India, treating it on par with other states, the decision that hold no legal significance.