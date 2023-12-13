PBC, SCBA reject Indian SC verdict on IIOJK status

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar As­sociation (SCBA) have strong­ly condemned the Indian Su­preme Court ruling to uphold 2019 revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s spe­cial status and expressed that it hold no legal significance. In this regard, the PBC and SCBA in separate statements, issued on Tuesday, condemned the In­dian Supreme Court judgment.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and Chairman Ex­ecutive Committee Hassan Pasha and members of the Council accused India for us­ing the pretext of domestic legislation and judicial ver­dicts to abdicate its inter­national obligations and ex­pressed that to uphold the shameful act of Indian govern­ment of August 5, 2019 to ab­rogate Article 370 of the Indi­an Constitution in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, which has had far-reaching implica­tions, not only for the people of the region but also for the broader principles of democ­racy, self-determination, and international law.

They expressed that the Paki­stan does not acknowledge the supremacy of Indian constitu­tion over Jammu and Kashmir considering it an internation­ally recognized disputed terri­tory and said that any process subservient to the Indian con­stitution carries no legal sig­nificance. They said the un­derscored judgment would not distract the international com­munity from the ongoing viola­tions held in Kashmir.

They reiterated the legal fra­ternity of Pakistan unwavering support and stand in solidari­ty with the oppressed Kashmiri people and their ongoing strug­gle for their right of self-deter­mination and freedom & ex­pressed that the occupation of Jammu & Kashmir is still one of the longest-standing and unre­solved issue in the world, char­acterized by human rights abus­es, violence, and is a consistent denial of the right of self-de­termination for the Kashmiri people.They announced com­plete strike from all the courts throughout the country tomor­row as a mark of protest against decision of Indian Supreme Court for upholding 2019 revo­cation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. SCBA’s President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran and the 26th Executive Committee jointly expressed their unequiv­ocal rejection and condemna­tion of the recent judgment by the Indian Supreme Court up­holding the abrogation of the Article 370 and declaring Indian Occupied Kashmir as an integral part of India, treating it on par with other states, the decision that hold no legal significance.