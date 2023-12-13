PCB honors Asia Cup-winning Pak Wheelchair Cricket Team with PKR3.6Million cash prize

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, in a gesture of recognition for their outstanding achievement, awarded a cash prize of PKR 3.6 Million to the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team, crowned champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 held in Nepal.

The Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team showcased remarkable skills and resilience, securing their position as back-to-back champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup. The PCB, committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the sport, applauds this triumph and stands in support of athletes of all abilities.

Zaka Ashraf, accompanied by Chairman Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket (PWCC) Rukhsana Rajput, Manager Zawar Noor, Assistant Manager Javed Babar, and captain Mohammad Zeeshan, extended praise and appreciation to the triumphant squad during the award ceremony.

Addressing the Asia Cup-winning squad, Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, expressed, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team. We are proud of all the players and the PWCC management who achieved this wonderful feat.

“All of you are blessed with great skills and are making a name for Pakistan on the global stage. The PCB will ensure to provide more grounds and training facilities to the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team,” he added.

COO PCB, Mr. Salman Naseer, while sharing his views, said, “I congratulate you all on behalf of the PCB and the management committee. You are ambassadors of Pakistan, and we are delighted that you have won back-to-back titles, showcasing your courage and resilience.”