PCMEA, CTI to create awareness among students about carpet industry

LAHORE-Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Carpet Training Institute (CTI) have started a comprehensive program to create awareness among the students of schools, colleges and universities about hand-woven carpet industry and its export to different countries under which students of government and private educational institutions will be given a visit to PCMEA and CTI.

In this regard, the students of LEO’s Workshop visited PCMEA and CTI with their teachers yesterday. Former chairman of Carpet Association Major (r) Akhtar Nazir, Senior Member of Carpet Training Institute Saeed Khan, Executive Member Faisal Saeed Khan and Asif Nazir Khan were also present on this occasion.

Major (r) Akhtar Nazir welcomed the students and informed them about the history of Pakistan’s handmade carpets industry. On this occasion, students were shown videos of different stages of making carpets by hand.

During a question and answer session, Asif Nazir Khan informed the students in detail about the industry of handmade carpets and answered the questions asked by the teachers and students. Later, the students were also shown the different stages of making carpets at the CTI, in which they expressed special interest. Souvenirs were also presented to students on this occasion.