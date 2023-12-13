PIC OPD upgrade project to commence next week: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Tuesday and assessed the ongoing construction activities. He reviewed the quality of work in the emergency block, which is currently under completion. He directed the authorities to finish the emergency block upgrade project by the end of December and instructed the upgrade of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s OPD. He stated that the PIC OPD upgrade project would commence next week. Present at the visit were Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Health, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other relevant officials.
Talking to the media, the CM mentioned that the PIC’s design, developed through consultation, is scheduled for completion by December 30. Addressing the shortage of beds, he announced the addition of 108 more beds post-upgrade. To alleviate patient waiting times for tests, satellite clinics have been initiated in Kot Khawaja Saeed and Shahdara, with consideration for a clinic at Mian Munshi Hospital. The chief minister highlighted that the renovation of the OPD would commence next week. He commended the dedicated team working tirelessly on the ongoing hospital upgrades, including the progress on PIC Third Floor, Ground Floor, and Irfan Block. Additionally, heart clinics are under development in Sahiwal, and work on the incomplete Heart Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan is underway. The focus on cardiology facilities extends to Multan and Sialkot as well.
Clarifying his earlier statement, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that his remarks were not exclusive to doctors but applied to all departments. He urged everyone, including himself, to fulfill their duty hours. He acknowledged the dedication of many doctors working beyond their scheduled hours and encouraged protesting doctors to channel their passion positively. Referring to a Lahore High Court order, he reminded that doctors cannot legally protest.
The chief minister assured the public of his commitment to addressing issues without causing unnecessary hardship. He warned against crossing the line, noting that the state would intervene if necessary. Lastly, he emphasized that ministers and secretaries are accountable only to the people, and responses will not be provided to those opposing the ongoing upgradation efforts, underscoring his patience and commitment to upholding the state’s authority.a
CM TAKES SWIFT ACTION ON LICENCE APP GLITCHES
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the driving service center in Liberty and the service center linked to Mayo Hospital Emergency here on Tuesday. During the visit, a multitude of grievances surfaced, primarily concerning the malfunctioning of the learner’s licence mobile app and prolonged waiting times. Expressing concern, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly sought an immediate resolution to app download issues. He called the Inspector General (IG) and Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), instructing them to release a video outlining the app’s downloading procedure.
Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally observed the app download process on a young man’s mobile device, discovering the app’s non-functionality. In response, he directed for its immediate restoration. Engaging with citizens at the service center counter, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in light of a citizen admitting to driving without a licence for eight years, emphasized the importance of obtaining a legal licence before driving a vehicle. He smiled at the citizen’s response and highlighted the necessity for all citizens to adhere to this legal requirement.
CM Naqvi acknowledged that the number of licences issued in recent days surpassed those issued in a whole year. He encouraged citizens to comply with the licencing process. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, CCPO, CTO, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DGPR, and other relevant officials were present.
CM CONDEMNS TERROR ATTACK
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on the Daraban police station in Dera Ismail Khan. He paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifice of the security personnel who lost their lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officials. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation acknowledges and salutes the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs. He affirmed that all sympathies are with the families of the martyrs.