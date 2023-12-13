PIC OPD upgrade project to commence next week: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Tuesday and assessed the ongoing construc­tion activities. He reviewed the qual­ity of work in the emergency block, which is currently under completion. He directed the authorities to finish the emergency block upgrade project by the end of December and instruct­ed the upgrade of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s OPD. He stated that the PIC OPD upgrade project would commence next week. Present at the visit were Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Com­munication and Works, Secretary Health, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other relevant officials.

Talking to the media, the CM men­tioned that the PIC’s design, devel­oped through consultation, is sched­uled for completion by December 30. Addressing the shortage of beds, he announced the addition of 108 more beds post-upgrade. To alleviate pa­tient waiting times for tests, satellite clinics have been initiated in Kot Kha­waja Saeed and Shahdara, with con­sideration for a clinic at Mian Munshi Hospital. The chief minister high­lighted that the renovation of the OPD would commence next week. He com­mended the dedicated team working tirelessly on the ongoing hospital up­grades, including the progress on PIC Third Floor, Ground Floor, and Irfan Block. Additionally, heart clinics are under development in Sahiwal, and work on the incomplete Heart Hos­pital in Dera Ghazi Khan is underway. The focus on cardiology facilities ex­tends to Multan and Sialkot as well.

Clarifying his earlier statement, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi em­phasized that his remarks were not exclusive to doctors but applied to all departments. He urged everyone, including himself, to fulfill their duty hours. He acknowledged the dedication of many doctors work­ing beyond their scheduled hours and encouraged protesting doctors to channel their passion positively. Referring to a Lahore High Court or­der, he reminded that doctors can­not legally protest.

The chief minister assured the public of his commitment to ad­dressing issues without causing unnecessary hardship. He warned against crossing the line, noting that the state would intervene if nec­essary. Lastly, he emphasized that ministers and secretaries are ac­countable only to the people, and responses will not be provided to those opposing the ongoing upgra­dation efforts, underscoring his pa­tience and commitment to uphold­ing the state’s authority.a

CM TAKES SWIFT ACTION ON LICENCE APP GLITCHES

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the driving ser­vice center in Liberty and the service center linked to Mayo Hospital Emer­gency here on Tuesday. During the visit, a multitude of grievances sur­faced, primarily concerning the mal­functioning of the learner’s licence mobile app and prolonged waiting times. Expressing concern, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly sought an immediate resolution to app download issues. He called the Inspector General (IG) and Chairman of the Punjab Information Technol­ogy Board (PITB), instructing them to release a video outlining the app’s downloading procedure.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi per­sonally observed the app download process on a young man’s mobile device, discovering the app’s non-functionality. In response, he directed for its immediate restoration. Engag­ing with citizens at the service center counter, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in light of a citizen admitting to driv­ing without a licence for eight years, emphasized the importance of ob­taining a legal licence before driving a vehicle. He smiled at the citizen’s re­sponse and highlighted the necessity for all citizens to adhere to this legal requirement.

CM Naqvi acknowledged that the number of licences issued in recent days surpassed those issued in a whole year. He encouraged citizens to comply with the licencing process. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Dr. Ja­ved Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, CCPO, CTO, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Com­missioner Lahore, DGPR, and other relevant officials were present.

CM CONDEMNS TERROR ATTACK

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on the Daraban police sta­tion in Dera Ismail Khan. He paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifice of the security personnel who lost their lives and prayed for the swift recov­ery of the injured officials. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the nation acknowledges and salutes the unpar­alleled sacrifices of the martyrs. He affirmed that all sympathies are with the families of the martyrs.