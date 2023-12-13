Wednesday, December 13, 2023
PML-N, JUI-F hold talks on seat adjustment

PML-N, JUI-F hold talks on seat adjustment
Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023
LAHORE   -  A significant meeting between the negotiation committees of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took place in Lahore on Tuesday for finalizing seat adjustments for the upcoming February elections in Punjab. 

This collaborative effort comes in the wake of a recent high-level interaction between PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, reflecting a second round of dis­cussions between the two parties.

During the negotiations, sources revealed that the JUI-F delegation presented a preliminary list of constituencies where they sought seat adjust­ments with the PML-N. Representing the PML-N in the negotiations were party’s secretary gen­eralChaudhry Ahsan Iqbal and Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, while the JUI-F side included Hafiz Naseer Ahrar, Zakaria Shah, Rao Abdul Qayyum, and Khawaja Mudassar Mehmood. Following the meeting, Head of the JUI-F media team, Hafiz Naseer told the media that the negotiations were held in a positive and amicable environ­ment. He conveyed that both parties had con­curred to reconvene af­ter finalizing the lists of election candidates.

