Police nab 13 outlaws including 11 absconders

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 11 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hour, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital police teams have arrested 11 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.

Also, Islamabad Capital Police Industrial Area police team have arrested two wanted members of a bike lifting gang involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered 10 stolen motorbikes from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directions, the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous theft activities in various areas of twin cities. The accused were identified as Abid and Saad Abbasi.

Police team also recovered 10 stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.