Police register 147 FIRs campaign against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police have registered 147 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action against underage drivers.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added. A total of 2,673 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 147 cases were registered during the last 24 hours.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. He said fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but the lives of other road users, he said adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, Police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.