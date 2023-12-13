Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Police unveil comprehensive plan to combat street crimes

December 13, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Superinten­dent Police (SP) Osama Amin Cheema of Fakirabad division on Tuesday conducted a crime meet­ing with police officers to ensure protection of citizens’ lives and property. 

Emphasising zero tolerance for compromises on public safety, a comprehensive strategy was de­vised, focusing on hotspots and trouble points to eliminate street crimes.

The implemented plan includes information-based search opera­tions, surprise raids, increased po­lice patrols, intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, and accel­erating crackdowns against want­ed criminals. 

The SP directed the acceleration of the crackdown on narcotics and the prompt resolution of public social issues.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness among the pub­lic and finding timely solutions to their problems. 

The meeting concluded with the directive to further enhance and expedite efforts to curb criminal activities and maintain law and or­der in the region.

