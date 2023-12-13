PSL 9: Shan Masood named Karachi Kings captain

Karachi Kings named left-handed batter Shan Masood the new captain for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is tentatively scheduled between February and March 2024.

Multan Sultan's management traded Shan for the first pick in the Diamond category, the second pick in the Silver category as well as Multan-born left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram. Karachi Kings have gotten Multan Sultans’ fourth pick in the first Diamond round.

Shan is now set to lead the Kings in the upcoming season where the Karachi-based franchise will look to clinch their second PSL title.

It must be noted that the PCB released the list of all the retained players by all six franchises earlier where many big and important names were not kept by their franchises.