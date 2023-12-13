Wednesday, December 13, 2023
PTA unveils Cyber Security strategy

Web Desk
1:28 PM | December 13, 2023
National

 The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday unveiled its Cyber Security strategy for Pakistan’s telecom sector, a comprehensive and ambitious plan set to span from 2023 to 2028.

This strategy is a significant step in the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy – 2021 and marks a monumental stride towards bolstering digital security in the country’s rapidly evolving telecom sector.

According to PTA, the strategy is built on six foundational pillars, each targeting a specific aspect of cyber security, such as legal framework, cyber resilience, proactive monitoring and incident response, capacity building, cooperation and collaboration, and public awareness.

The strategy emphasizes a multi-stakeholder approach, fostering active collaboration between public and private sectors, regulatory bodies, telecom operators, private security firms, academia, and civil society.

This initiative is not just a step forward in cyber security but it is also a leap towards a more digitally secure and resilient Pakistan.

Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case again

