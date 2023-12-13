PTCL, Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fortify Pakistan’s sports landscape

LAHORE - PTCL Group (comprising PTCL & Ufone 4G), has entered into a strategic alliance with the esteemed Pakistani cricket franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, for the upcoming 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This collaboration aims to fortify the nation’s sports landscape and was formally inaugurated at a splendid ceremony held here and attended by senior management from both entities, cricket luminaries, and distinguished figures from the media and showbiz industry.

The partnership marks the commencement of a enduring collaboration between two dynamic entities, each exemplifying excellence in their respective domains. Their convergence lies in a shared dedication to fostering a robust sports culture in Pakistan, channeling the talents and positive energies of young individuals. Both organizations have significantly enriched Pakistan’s sports arena by offering opportunities and platforms to budding talents.

Peshawar Zalmi, known as the ‘Yellow Storm,’ is a formidable contender in the annual HBL PSL, boasting a global fan base and substantial brand value. The franchise actively contributes to social impact through its CSR initiatives, reaching even remote regions such as the former FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Initiatives under this partnership include player development programs, talent hunt tournaments, the construction of pitches and facilities at school level in remote districts of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, and opportunities for women cricketers to refine their skills.

Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said: “We are delighted to partner with Peshawar Zalmi. This partnership aligns with our joint mission of empowering youth through sports, tapping into the immense sporting talent that Pakistan possesses, and positioning the country as a prominent force in international sports.”

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, echoed the sentiment, “We are thrilled to collaborate with PTCL Group for PSL 9. This partnership provides a platform for us to collectively promote a healthy sports culture in the country, focusing on the inclusion of peripheral communities. Our shared legacy of providing active platforms in remote regions will be enhanced to make a greater impact.”

Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi and the all-time leading run-scorer in PSL history, also serves as a valued brand ambassador for Ufone 4G, underscoring the aligned vision and shared direction of both brands. Beyond the PSL excitement, this partnership aims to offer people a variety of recreational and healthy activities, including fan parks and beach cricket events. Additionally, a range of customized and innovative products and services, along with exciting giveaways and captivating digital content, are in the pipeline to provide a comprehensive sports experience.