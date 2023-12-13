Wednesday, December 13, 2023
PTI chief’s plea seeking bails in Toshakhana, adjourned till today 

Agencies
December 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The hearing on the plea of the PTI chief seeking bail in the Toshakhana Case was extend­ed till today (Wednesday). Ac­countability Court Judge Mu­hammad Bashir heard the bail plea in Adiala Jail on Tuesday. During the hearing, PTI’s law­yer Lateef Khosa and NAB’s prosecutor presented their initial arguments. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow for further ar­guments. It may be mentioned that the hearing was post­poned yesterday due to the un­availability of the PTI found­er’s lawyer.

Agencies

