PTI chief’s plea seeking bails in Toshakhana, adjourned till today 

ISLAMABAD - The hearing on the plea of the PTI chief seeking bail in the Toshakhana Case was extend­ed till today (Wednesday). Ac­countability Court Judge Mu­hammad Bashir heard the bail plea in Adiala Jail on Tuesday. During the hearing, PTI’s law­yer Lateef Khosa and NAB’s prosecutor presented their initial arguments. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow for further ar­guments. It may be mentioned that the hearing was post­poned yesterday due to the un­availability of the PTI found­er’s lawyer.