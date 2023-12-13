Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022 unveiling:a milestone for gender equality

LAHORE - The Women Development De­partment, Government of Pun­jab, has proudly launched the “Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022,” a comprehensive annual publication aimed at fostering gender equality and women empowerment. Compiled by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, a dedicated institute under the Women Development Department, with collaboration Of UNFPA, the report provides a detailed analysis of gender-disaggregated data across seven thematic areas, including demo­graphics, governance, education, health, economic participation and opportunities, justice, and special initiatives. The unveil­ing ceremony was graced by the presence of Javaid Akram Provincial Caretaker Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, Social Wel­fare, and Baitul-Mal, who served as the Chief Guest.