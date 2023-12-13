Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022 unveiling:a milestone for gender equality

LAHORE - The Women Development Department, Government of Punjab, has proudly launched the “Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022,” a comprehensive annual publication aimed at fostering gender equality and women empowerment. Compiled by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, a dedicated institute under the Women Development Department, with collaboration Of UNFPA, the report provides a detailed analysis of gender-disaggregated data across seven thematic areas, including demographics, governance, education, health, economic participation and opportunities, justice, and special initiatives. The unveiling ceremony was graced by the presence of Javaid Akram Provincial Caretaker Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Baitul-Mal, who served as the Chief Guest.