Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022 unveiling:a milestone for gender equality

Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Women Development De­partment, Government of Pun­jab, has proudly launched the “Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022,” a comprehensive annual publication aimed at fostering gender equality and women empowerment. Compiled by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, a dedicated institute under the Women Development Department, with collaboration Of UNFPA, the report provides a detailed analysis of gender-disaggregated data across seven thematic areas, including demo­graphics, governance, education, health, economic participation and opportunities, justice, and special initiatives. The unveil­ing ceremony was graced by the presence of Javaid Akram Provincial Caretaker Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, Social Wel­fare, and Baitul-Mal, who served as the Chief Guest.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023