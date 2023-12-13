Punjab govt’s ground-breaking 5,500 teacher training initiative

LAHORE - In a pioneering move, the Pun­jab government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering educators to better cater to the diverse needs of students with differ­ent abilities. The programme, spearheaded by the Qaid i Azam Academy for Educational Devel­opment (QAED)- the attached department of School Educa­tion Department (SED) Punjab, is set to provide comprehensive training to 5,500 teachers with the primary objective of ad­dressing and overcoming learn­ing deficiencies among students with different abilities.

This innovative initiative is currently undergoing a pilot phase under TALEEM pro­gramme with the support of Global Partnership for Educa­tion (GPE) and UNICEF in the districts of Multan and Jhe­lum, which will be replicated across the province later on. The programme’s focus is to equip teachers with the essen­tial skills required to assess the learning disabilities and for­mulate strategies that ensure a seamless educational experi­ence for students with different abilities. By doing so, the gov­ernment aims to foster an in­clusive environment where no child is stigmatized as a slow learner or is left behind in the pursuit of education sojourn.

Muhammad Tajamal Ab­bas Rana - DG QAED said, “The comprehensive training programme is meticulously designed to enable teach­ers to plan their lessons ef­fectively, accommodating the diverse learning needs of stu­dents with different abilities. Through this initiative, the Punjab government seeks to create a pedagogical landscape where every child, regardless of their abilities, can progress in their learning journey with­out any hindrance.”

Acknowledging the impor­tance of extending this initia­tive across the province, the School Education Department plans to gradually expand the comprehensive teacher training programme to other districts. This expansion aims to ensure that children with disabilities throughout the province have equal access to educational op­portunities, thereby breaking down barriers that may impede their academic progress.

Kalsoom Saqib Special Sec­retary School Education De­partment said, “This inclusive teacher training programme exemplifies our commitment to providing quality education for all children, especially the children with different abilities, in the Punjab. By equipping our educators with the neces­sary skills and strategies, we are working towards a future where every child can thrive in their academic pursuits, irre­spective of their abilities.”

The School Education Depart­ment is dedicated to promot­ing inclusive and accessible education for individuals with diverse learning needs, and in this regard a draft “inclusive education strategy” is ready aand after consultation with all stakeholders will be noti­fied soon. Through innovative programmes and initiatives, the department strives to cre­ate an educational environment that empowers every student to reach their full potential.