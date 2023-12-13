Punjab govt’s ground-breaking 5,500 teacher training initiative

LAHORE - In a pioneering move, the Punjab government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering educators to better cater to the diverse needs of students with different abilities. The programme, spearheaded by the Qaid i Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED)- the attached department of School Education Department (SED) Punjab, is set to provide comprehensive training to 5,500 teachers with the primary objective of addressing and overcoming learning deficiencies among students with different abilities.
This innovative initiative is currently undergoing a pilot phase under TALEEM programme with the support of Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and UNICEF in the districts of Multan and Jhelum, which will be replicated across the province later on. The programme’s focus is to equip teachers with the essential skills required to assess the learning disabilities and formulate strategies that ensure a seamless educational experience for students with different abilities. By doing so, the government aims to foster an inclusive environment where no child is stigmatized as a slow learner or is left behind in the pursuit of education sojourn.
Muhammad Tajamal Abbas Rana - DG QAED said, “The comprehensive training programme is meticulously designed to enable teachers to plan their lessons effectively, accommodating the diverse learning needs of students with different abilities. Through this initiative, the Punjab government seeks to create a pedagogical landscape where every child, regardless of their abilities, can progress in their learning journey without any hindrance.”
Acknowledging the importance of extending this initiative across the province, the School Education Department plans to gradually expand the comprehensive teacher training programme to other districts. This expansion aims to ensure that children with disabilities throughout the province have equal access to educational opportunities, thereby breaking down barriers that may impede their academic progress.
Kalsoom Saqib Special Secretary School Education Department said, “This inclusive teacher training programme exemplifies our commitment to providing quality education for all children, especially the children with different abilities, in the Punjab. By equipping our educators with the necessary skills and strategies, we are working towards a future where every child can thrive in their academic pursuits, irrespective of their abilities.”
The School Education Department is dedicated to promoting inclusive and accessible education for individuals with diverse learning needs, and in this regard a draft “inclusive education strategy” is ready aand after consultation with all stakeholders will be notified soon. Through innovative programmes and initiatives, the department strives to create an educational environment that empowers every student to reach their full potential.