Qesco recovers over Rs2b from electricity defaulters

QUETTA - Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has re­covered over Rs2 billion from the defaulters in an operation during last three months, a QESCO handout issued here on Tuesday said. Some 30 crore rupees have been collected from illegal elec­tricity users as detection and fines.

As per details, on the special instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Quetta Elec­tric Supply Company is conducting indiscriminate actions against defaulters in all operation circles across the province. In this regard, during the last three months, QESCO teams carried out operations in all operation circles across the province, includ­ing the provincial capital Quetta. Similarly, FIRs have also been registered in various police stations against 492 electricity thieves. In addition, 69 lac 12 thousand 247 electricity units were charged as fines for detection during the action against illegal electricity users by QESCO teams, of which it has received about 30 crore rupees so far.