Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rally organises to mark int’l Human Rights Day

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-In connection of International Human Rights Day, a rally was carried out by district administration Hyderabad under the leadership of ADC Hyderabad Mahwish Bashir Buriro from Shehbaz Building to Post Master General Hyderabad. 
On this occasion, talking to media, she said, “We strive to ensure equality among the masses and the availability of laws related to human rights in written constitution of Pakistan is the evidence that our society respects the international humanitarian law.”
She said, “We are against the violation of human rights and wherever the human rights are being violated in world we play our role as responsible state.” 
On the occasion, AC Rural Hyderabad, Ahsan Morai said December 10 is being observed as international human rights day worldwide. 
This is because the UNO (United Nations Organisation) passed the international human rights declaration to protect the rights of people irrespective of religion, colour and caste. On this occasion, representatives of civil society, media and other departments raised banners and posters during the rally.

Cartoon

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023