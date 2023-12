Returning officers and assistant returning officers appointed in Attock  

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission has appointed returning officers and assistant returning officers for the two national and five provincial assembly constituencies of Attock district like the rest of the districts.

For National Assembly Constituency NA 49 Attock, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja as Returning Officer and DDEO Syed Taqi Abbas and Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Zameer will perform their duties as Assistant Returning Officer. For National Assembly Constituency NA 50 Attock, Additional Deputy Commissioner Waqas Aslam Marth as Returning Officer and Deputy Director Local Govt Khawaja Hasan Tabassum and Deputy DEO Secondary Muhammad Abid Khan will perform their duties as Assistant Returning Officer. For Provincial Assembly Constituency PP 1 Attock, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf as Returning Officer and Deputy DEO Hazro Muhammad Afsar and Assistant Education Officer Abdul Majeed will perform their duties as Assistant Returning Officer. For PP 2 Attock, Assistant Commissioner Hasan Abdal Sana Ram Chand as Returning Officer and Assistant Education Officer Mehr Ali and Assistant Education Officer Waqas Azam will perform their duties as Assistant Returning Officer. For Constituency PP-3 Attock, Assistant Commissioner Attock Shagufta Jabeen will perform her duties as Returning Officer and Assistant Education Officer Taimur Khan and Assistant Education Officer Muhammad Farhan Nawaz will perform their duties as Assistant Returning Officer. For PP 4 Attock, Assistant Commissioner Pindi Gheb Malik Noor Zaman will perform his duty as Returning Officer and Assistant Education Officer Muhammad Imran and Assistant Education Officer Faisal Siddique will perform their duties as Assistant Returning Officer and similarly for PP 5 Attock, Assistant Commissioner Jand Arif Qureshi will perform his duty as Returning Officer and Assistant Education Officer Abdul Ghaffar and Assistant Education Officer Shahzad Farooq Khattak will perform their duties as Assistant Returning Officer.