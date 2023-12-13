RJ Mall fire fact finding report released   

KARACHI - In the aftermath of the tragic fire incident at a shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road 18 days ago, the investigation committee has released its findings on Tuesday. The report reveals that the fire originated from sparking electrical wires in the shopping mall, with its intensity exacerbated by substandard electrical installations and false ceiling work. The cafeteria on the fourth floor served as the initial ignition point. The absence of adequate fire exits and riot control equipment contributed to extensive damage. Notably, the building lacked a completion certificate, and the Faisal Cantonment Board failed to ensure the presence of a fire safety system. The sealing of the lift on the fourth floor was attributed to air conditioning concerns, and the building did not comply with the requirement of an automatic fire safety system. The report places responsibility on the building owner, management, and the AI Foundation for the damages incurred, recommending legal action against them.

Crucially, the builder handed over the building to vendors without securing a completion certificate. The report advocates for compensation to be provided to those injured or killed in the incident in accordance with the law.

Police sources indicate that DIG East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar has forwarded the investigation report to Additional IG Karachi.

It is noteworthy that the devastating fire incident on November 25 claimed the lives of 11 individuals in RJ Shopping Mall.