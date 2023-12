KARACHI - A robber was killed while a man injured in exchange of fire during robbery in Paposh Nagar Karachi, police said on Tuesday. According to details, armed robbers attempted to loot a citizen near Chandni Chowk area. The citizen resisted and started firing which led to fire exchange. A robber was killed in firing of citizen while another person was injured in cross firing. The body killed robber whose identity could not be ascertained and injured citizen were shifted to hospital.