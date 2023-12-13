Wednesday, December 13, 2023
 RPO to hold online open court on 13th

APP
December 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Sidiqui will interact with complainants on­line via the social media platform Facebook to address their issue on Dec 13. A police spokes­man said that the RPO would be online for ‘Khulli Katchery’ from 1500 hours on Dec 13, Wednesday, and people can file their complaints in the comment box of the RPO’s official Face­book account. People can also use the RPO official telephone to file a com­plaint or join an online session from their police station concerned. All SHOs besides other of­ficials concerned would also be available online during the complaint hearing session.

APP

