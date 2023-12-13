Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rs15b annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO chief

APP
December 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Chief Execu­tive, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa En­ergy Development Organization (PEDO), Engr Naeem Khan here on Tuesday said that the ongoing Balakot Hydel Power Project of 300 megawatt was a flagship proj­ect that would help generate Rs15 billion revenue annually and be completed in seven years besides generating 1400 jobs.

He visited the project site in the Mansehra district that was being constructed with the help of Chi­nese Engineers with financial as­sistance from the Asian Develop­ment Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank. Accompanied by the team members of Gazoba Chi­na and DOLSAR Consultant Compa­ny of Turkey, Engr Naeem reviewed the pace of work on the project and expressed satisfaction with it.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023