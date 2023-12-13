Rs15b annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO chief

PESHAWAR - Chief Execu­tive, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa En­ergy Development Organization (PEDO), Engr Naeem Khan here on Tuesday said that the ongoing Balakot Hydel Power Project of 300 megawatt was a flagship proj­ect that would help generate Rs15 billion revenue annually and be completed in seven years besides generating 1400 jobs.

He visited the project site in the Mansehra district that was being constructed with the help of Chi­nese Engineers with financial as­sistance from the Asian Develop­ment Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank. Accompanied by the team members of Gazoba Chi­na and DOLSAR Consultant Compa­ny of Turkey, Engr Naeem reviewed the pace of work on the project and expressed satisfaction with it.