Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Rs15m financial assistance for family of LGH employee

Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that under the new policy of the Punjab gov­ernment, the family of a grade-16 employee, Muhammad Ramazan, who died during service in Lahore General Hospital, will be given Rs 15 million as a financial assistance package. The family will also be entitled to withdraw his salary and other benefits till the age of his retirement. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi had increased the financial assistance package for employees on death during service

