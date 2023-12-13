Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 11 paisas against dollar  

Rupee gains 11 paisas against dollar  
APP
December 13, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 11 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.78 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.89. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.9 and Rs286 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisas to close at Rs 305.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.95; whereas an increase of 85 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.68 compared to the last closing of Rs355.83. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 03 paisa to close at Rs77.27 and Rs75.66 respectively.

 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023