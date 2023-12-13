Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

RWMC ensures cleanliness of Pindi’s slum areas  

APP
December 13, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was busy carrying out the cleanliness of all tehsils besides slum areas of the district.  According to a RWMC spokesman, the company had deployed 132 workers in tehsil Gujar Khan,100 in Taxila and 35 in Kalar Syedan to ensure the sanitation of the rural areas.  He informed that camps were being organized across the district to create awareness about the hazards of smog. In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams were conducting door-to-door and visiting educational institutions to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue and smog.

Furthermore, he added that the cleanliness of worship places, green belts, junkyards, schools, shrines, graveyards, and public places was also underway to provide a hygienic environment to the residents of the district. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be addressed immediately, he added.

Hyderabad DC visits Central Jail   

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023