SBP decides to keep policy rate at 22pc

ISLAMABAD - The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent amid the im­pact of the recent hike in gas prices on inflation in November, which was relatively higher than the MPC’s ear­lier expectation.

The Committee viewed that this may have implications for the infla­tion outlook, albeit in the presence of some offsetting developments, particularly the recent decrease in international oil prices and improved availability of agriculture produce. Further, the Committee assessed that the real interest rate continues to be positive on a 12-month forward look­ing basis and inflation is expected to remain on a downward path.

The MPC noted several key develop­ments since its October meeting. First, the successful completion of the staff lev­el agreement of the first review under the IMF SBA program would unlock finan­cial inflows and improve the SBP’s FX re­serves. Second, the quarterly GDP growth outcome for Q1-FY24 remained in line with the MPC’s expectation of a moderate economic recovery. Third, recent consum­er and business confidence surveys show improvement in sentiments. Finally, core inflation is still at an elevated level and is coming down only gradually.

Taking stock of these developments, the Committee assessed that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate to achieve the inflation target of 5-7 percent by end-FY25. The Committee reiterat­ed that this assessment is also contingent upon continued targeted fiscal consolida­tion and timely realization of planned ex­ternal inflows. The MPC viewed that the recovery in real GDP during FY24 is ex­pected to remain moderate. According to the first estimates, real GDP grew by 2.1 percent y/y in Q1-FY24, compared to 1.0 percent in the same quarter last year. As per earlier expectation, recovery in the agriculture sector was the major driver of this growth. The manufacturing sector also recorded a moderate recovery, with growth in large-scale manufacturing be­coming positive after contracting in the preceding four quarters. Unlike the com­modity producing sector, growth in the services sector remained subdued.

The MPC observed a significant im­provement in the current account balance, as the deficit narrowed by 65.9 percent y/y to $1.1 billion during Jul-Oct FY24. While imports declined, exports inched up on the back of food items, especially rice. Further, workers’ remittances also improved in October and November 2023 as compared to corresponding months last year, incentivized by SBP and govern­ment initiatives to transfer funds through formal channels, and normalization of the kerb premium. However, tepid official in­flows since July and ongoing debt repay­ments have led to a gradual decline in the SBP’s FX reserves. In this regard, the Com­mittee expected that the successful com­pletion of the first review of the ongoing IMF program is likely to improve financial inflows as well as the FX reserves position.

The Committee noted that the im­provement in fiscal indicators continued, as both tax and non-tax revenues have shown strong growth. During Jul-Nov FY24, FBR tax collection grew by 29.6 percent, while non-tax revenues also in­creased amidst substantial growth in pe­troleum development levy and transfer of sizable SBP profit. Further, overall expen­ditures in Q1-FY24 were contained at last year’s levels.