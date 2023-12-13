Shaheen Afridi appointed vice-captain for Australia Test series

As Pakistan gears up for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy against Australia, pace star Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named the vice-captain for the national squad for the three-match Test series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

Shaheen, who is also Pakistan's captain for the T20I, was appointed the vice-captain for Test cricket for this specific series slated to begin tomorrow (December 14), after the announcement of playing XI. Shaheen has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 52 T20Is for the national side.

For the first time, Shan Masood would lead the national side in an international game after Babar Azam was removed from captaincy in all three cricket formats.

Pakistan has also announced their playing XI for the Perth Test.

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) would strengthen the batting line, whereas all-rounders Salman Ali Agha and Faheem Ashraf are also expected to deliver in the tough Australian conditions.

Meanwhile, the bowling line-up will abundantly bank on newly appointed vice-captain Shaheen, and newly-inducted Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad, who will make their Test debut for Pakistan in the first Test.