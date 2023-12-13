Short film ‘Muhafiz’ depicting hardships in lives of officers of Punjab police screened at RAC

ISLAMABAD-The university students in collaboration with Rawalpindi police screened short film “Muhafiz” while highlighting the sacrifices and tough life routine of jawans/ officers of Punjab Police here at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Tuesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SP Maham, ASPs Zainab Ayub and Anam Sher, DSPs Azhar Shah, Mirza Javed, Malik Rafaqat, Ghazi Tahir, Kashif, many other senior and junior police officers including Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, SI Jamal Nawaz, SI Umair Satti, traffic wardens and officers, members of civil society, university students and the film cast attended the screening of 28 minutes long short film Muhafiz.

Muhafiz depicts the professional and personal life of a dutiful police officer and highlights various challenges, ups and downs in the police career and the determination and morale of the force. In his welcome note, a student-cum-lawyer Khadim Hussain, who is also writer of film, said he completed his internship at the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore during which he got the opportunity to see the working of police employees, long duty hours and other professional matters closely.

“I was grateful for the support of the Punjab Police in making of the film and that the purpose of the film was to depict the unnoticed aspects of the lives of the police force before the public,” he said.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of the university students in making of the short film, saying the police force had been depicted in the movie in a commendable and professional manner. They said that the effect of the change in police offices and career growth should also be seen in the performance and attitudes of the force. They stressed delivery of justice to the common man by the police force, adding that motivation, determination, courage, honour and respect should be returned to the people in the form of excellent performance.

The citizens, who attended the event, also appreciated the efforts and acting of university students in film Muhafiz. They said that the history is full of countless sacrifices of jawans and officers of Punjab police in the line of duty. They said police are working day and night for protection of lives and property of public.