Sidra Amin’s century in vain as Kiwis rout Pakistan in first ODI

QUEENSTOWN - Sidra Amin’s fourth ODI century goes in vain as New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by 131 runs in the first ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday.

Both sides will travel to Christchurch today (Wednesday) to play the remaining two ODIs of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 15 and 18, respectively. The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. Chasing a mammoth 366 to win, openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra gave Pakistan a strong start with a 110-run partnership.

Left-handed Muneeba was the first batter to return to the pavilion in the 19th over after scoring a 48-ball 44, hitting five fours. After that, Sadaf Shamas (replacing injured Nida Dar) and Bismah Maroof were soon dismissed with 158 runs on the board in the 34th over. Aliya Riaz (14) and stand-in-captain Fatima Sana (11) were the other batters, who crossed the double figures.

Sidra, who is also the leading run-getter in ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 852 runs from 16 matches, scored her third century in the ongoing championship. She struck 12 boundaries in her 117-ball 105. The touring side were bowled out for 234 on the penultimate ball of the match. For the hosts, Amelia Kerr bagged 3-44 while Lea Tahuhu took 2-45.

Earlier, after being put into bat, White Ferns scored 365-4 in 50 overs. Opening pair of Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout added 165 runs for the first wicket. After the departure of Bezuidenhout (86, 86b, 8x4s), Kerr and Bates knitted an 82-run partnership.

During the course of the partnership, Bates brought up her 13th century. Following Bates’ (108, 104, 11x4s) dismissal, captain Sophie Devine and Kerr added a quick-fire 107 runs for the third wicket. On the second ball of the 44th over, Pakistan captain Nida Dar was hit in the face by a shot played by Devine off her own bowling and had to leave the field.

She was later ruled out of the match, and Sadaf Shamas was allowed as Nida’s replacement by match referee Trudy Anderson. Kerr (83, 69b, 6x4s) and Devine (70, 36b, 2x4s, 6x6s) were the other notable contributors with the bat. For Pakistan, Fatima, Nashra Sandhu and Umm-e-Hani bagged a wicket each.