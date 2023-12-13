Silent struggles

I am writing to illuminate a press­ing issue that has long lingered in the shadows of our society—the silence and stigma surround­ing mental health issues in Pak­istan. It is high time we address this taboo and take meaningful steps towards creating awareness and support for those in need.

Mental health issues affect countless individuals in our na­tion from all walks of life, yet they are often concealed due to the pervasive social stigma attached to them. Discussing mental health concerns is perceived as a sign of weakness or failure in our culture, perpetuating suffering through this silence.

The consequences of this taboo are profound. People in distress may suffer in isolation, unaware that help is available. Families may struggle to understand or sup­port their loved ones, and count­less opportunities for early inter­vention and treatment are missed. This silence is not only detrimen­tal to individuals but also to the progress of our society.

To confront this issue, we must collectively work to increase awareness, change attitudes, and establish a supportive environ­ment for those facing mental health challenges. Here are some ways we can start breaking the silence:

1. Introduce mental health ed­ucation programs in schools and colleges.

2. Promote open and honest di­alogues about mental health, its importance, and seeking help when needed.

3. Engage the media and public figures to lead campaigns that des­tigmatize mental health issues and encourage open conversations.

4. Share real stories of people who have overcome mental health challenges.

5. Establish community-based support groups and mental health helplines to provide a safe space for seeking advice and assistance without judgement.

6. Train healthcare providers, educators, and employers to rec­ognize and address mental health issues.

7. Encourage workplaces to adopt mental health-friendly policies.

8. Advocate for comprehen­sive mental health policies and increased funding for services, making them accessible and af­fordable for all.

By breaking the silence and eradicating the stigma surround­ing mental health, we can fos­ter an environment where indi­viduals feel comfortable seeking help, and families and commu­nities can support them without judgement. This will not only im­prove the lives of countless Paki­stanis but also enhance the over­all well-being and productivity of our nation.

Let us work together to create a society where mental health is re­garded with the same importance as physical health, where individ­uals in need are met with empa­thy and understanding, and where no one has to suffer in silence. It is time to bring mental health out of the shadows and into the light.

MUSKAN ABRO,

Karachi.