Sindh teachers react to govt’s decision to hand over education boards to commissioners

KARACHI-Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) and All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association have strongly rejected the caretaker provincial government’s decision to hand over the education boards of the province, including Karachi, to commissioners. They have declared the move “equivalent to a decree” and threatened to boycott upcoming exams and observe a “Black Day” in protest.

The associations expressed their concerns at a joint press conference held on Tuesday. Leaders Professor Manoor Abbas and Haider Ali accused the education minister of prioritising specific institutions like the Sindh Textbook Board and Ziauddin University instead of addressing broader educational concerns. They alleged that the minister was focused on promoting lecturers from Ziauddin University to B.Ed and M.Ed positions rather than issuing promotion letters for deserving candidates.

They demanded the immediate appointment of qualified chairmen, moderators, and secretaries in the education boards through a merit-based search committee. They criticised the additional charge given to the commissioner of Karachi Inter Board and demanded his removal. As a temporary solution, they suggested appointing education experts to oversee the boards.

Both associations expressed doubts about the commissioners’ ability to handle the complex tasks of managing education boards. They questioned how commissioners who are struggling with issues like price control could effectively oversee matters like assessment, examination, and result release. They argued that these tasks require the expertise of teachers and professors.

They further proposed handing over the management of the boards back to the governor, arguing that the provincial government is too preoccupied with political issues to effectively run them. Haider Ali, leader of the Private Schools Association, even went so far as to call for a NAB inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the boards under the previous government led by the People’s Party.

The associations warned that they are prepared to escalate their protest if the decision is not reversed. They threatened to boycott upcoming exams, including supplementary and first year exams, and refuse to provide examination centres in colleges. They also announced a “Black Day” protest by wearing black armbands starting Thursday.

The stakeholders’ united opposition to this decision raises significant questions about the caretaker government’s understanding of educational governance and its potential impact on students and the education system in Sindh. The government must carefully consider the concerns raised and find a solution that is in the best interests of education in the province.