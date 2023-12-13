Six development schemes approved

LAHORE - The PDWP approved six development schemes of the SHC&ME, P&S Healthcare and L&NFBE sector with an estimated cost of Rs14.980 billion, in its 33rd meeting of the current financial year 2023-24.

P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting. The approved schemes included In­troduction of Hospital Waste Management Regime in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs 1.569 billion, Program for Provision of Me­chanical, Electrical, Plumbing and ( New) Genera­tor O&M Services across Tertiary Health Facilities, Punjab at the cost of Rs 993.500 million, Up-gra­dation of Thalassemia Unit & Bone Marrow Trans­plant on-going) Centre at B.V. Hospital, Bahawal­pur at the cost of Rs 2950.205 million, Expansion and Revamping of Warehouse at Medical Store De­pot, (on-going) Guru Mangat Road, Lhr at the cost of Rs 752.826 million, Punjab Non Formal Educa­tion Project (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 8.111 bil­lion and Taleem Sab Kay Liay Project (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 602.523 million. All members P&D Board, Secretaries of relevant departments and other senior representatives of relevant provin­cial departments also attended the meeting.