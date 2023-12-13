Slaughter of useful female animals banned in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the livestock department to impose a ban on slaughtering beneficial female animals across all dis­tricts of the province.

The meeting chaired by CM Naqvi here on Tuesday, decided to impose an emergency to in­crease livestock production and further decided to constitute a committee comprising the live­stock minister, ACS, secretary livestock, finance secretary, pres­ident All Pakistan Meat Exporters Association, and commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divi­sions. The committee will devise a plan for increasing livestock production, exports and fixing/non-fixing rates. CM Naqvi em­phasized the need for a concise and comprehensive plan for im­mediate implementation, rather than lengthy presentations.

Animals’ disease-free compart­ments will be established, he said and sought a plan within four-day to increase livestock production and exports. There is significant potential for livestock exports to Gulf countries, he noted and urged swift action without wasting time.