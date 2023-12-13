Wednesday, December 13, 2023
SNGPL disconnects another 124 meters

Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted extensive raids across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the dis­connection of 124 connections. Additionally, 349 cases of under billing were meticulously processed, with a cumulative fine of Rs 7.4 million imposed. According to a spokesperson for the company, regional team in Lahore disconnected 17 connec­tions, 15 for compressor use besides imposing Rs 0.56 million while in Rawalpindi two connec­tions were disconnected. In the federal capital, the teams disconnected three meters while Multan teams disconnected five connections. Similarly, 37 connections were disabled in Sheikhupura, three in Sargodha , 36 in Peshawar and Karak while Baha­walpur team disconnected one connection.

Our Staff Reporter

