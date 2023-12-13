SNGPL disconnects another 124 meters

LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted extensive raids across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection of 124 connections. Additionally, 349 cases of under billing were meticulously processed, with a cumulative fine of Rs 7.4 million imposed. According to a spokesperson for the company, regional team in Lahore disconnected 17 connections, 15 for compressor use besides imposing Rs 0.56 million while in Rawalpindi two connections were disconnected. In the federal capital, the teams disconnected three meters while Multan teams disconnected five connections. Similarly, 37 connections were disabled in Sheikhupura, three in Sargodha , 36 in Peshawar and Karak while Bahawalpur team disconnected one connection.