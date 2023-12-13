Space odyssey

Since October 4, 1957, when the Union of Soviet Socialist Re­publics (U.S.S.R) launched Sputnik, the first artificial satellite orbiting Earth, humans have been venturing into space. This historic event un­folded during the Cold War, an era marked by intense geopolitical ri­valry. The human fascination with space has been an enduring aspect of our collective curiosity, amplified by advancements in ballistic pro­jectiles first utilised by Germany to­wards the end of World War II.

By the close of the 20th century, the development of powerful rock­ets capable of overcoming Earth’s gravitational force marked a pivot­al moment. This led to a space race between the Soviet Union and the United States. Notably, the Interna­tional Space Station, a research labo­ratory in low Earth orbit, stands as a testament to collaborative space ex­ploration. Constructed with contri­butions from various partners, this flying laboratory symbolises unity in space exploration, with former ri­vals now working together. Since its arrival on November 1, 2000, the In­ternational Space Station has been continuously occupied.

In contemporary times, space exploration has transcended once-distant dreams. Mars has become the focal point of modern space exploration, with manned Mars missions representing a long-term goal for the United States. NASA is actively working on the journey to Mars, aiming to send humans to the Red Planet by 2030.

ARIF AZEEM,

Balochistan.