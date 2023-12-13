Space odyssey

Since October 4, 1957, when the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (U.S.S.R) launched Sputnik, the first artificial satellite orbiting Earth, humans have been venturing into space. This historic event unfolded during the Cold War, an era marked by intense geopolitical rivalry. The human fascination with space has been an enduring aspect of our collective curiosity, amplified by advancements in ballistic projectiles first utilised by Germany towards the end of World War II.
By the close of the 20th century, the development of powerful rockets capable of overcoming Earth’s gravitational force marked a pivotal moment. This led to a space race between the Soviet Union and the United States. Notably, the International Space Station, a research laboratory in low Earth orbit, stands as a testament to collaborative space exploration. Constructed with contributions from various partners, this flying laboratory symbolises unity in space exploration, with former rivals now working together. Since its arrival on November 1, 2000, the International Space Station has been continuously occupied.
In contemporary times, space exploration has transcended once-distant dreams. Mars has become the focal point of modern space exploration, with manned Mars missions representing a long-term goal for the United States. NASA is actively working on the journey to Mars, aiming to send humans to the Red Planet by 2030.
ARIF AZEEM,
Balochistan.