Spain beat Pakistan to enter FIH Hockey Junior WC semifinal s

KUALA LUMPUR - Spain made a strong comeback to hand Pakistan a 4-2 defeat in the quarterfinal of the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Ghazanfar put up a brilliant show in the 12th minute of the first quarter as he ran from the right, assisting his captain Hannan Shahid to slot it home to make it 1-0, according to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation. Pakistan was ahead in the game till the half time, but the tables turned in the third quarter as Spain exhibited renewed energy and passion, scoring four consecutive goals in the 37th, 38th, 41st and 45th minutes of the game.

Spain’s tournament top-scorer Pol Cabre-Verdiel levelled the match, while Bozal Aleix scored through a penalty corner to make it a 2-1. Espino Pablo then netted the third goal to make it 3-1. Sufyan scored a goal for Pakistan through a penalty corner in the 43rd minute to reduce the lead. But Aleix scored his second goal of the night to make it 4-2. The semifinal lineup of the event has been completed as Germany, India, France and Spain have qualified. Pakistan will play against Australia on December 14 for the 5th position match.